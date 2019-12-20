Unemployment down statewide, locally

Unemployment continues to trend downward statewide, including in eastern Alabama, according to numbers released by the Alabama Department of Labor Friday.
Statewide unemployment was at 2.7 percent in November according to the statistics, a new record low in the state, surpassing October’s 2.8, a record at the time. Local numbers are in line with statewide averages, with Calhoun County just above the state mark at 2.9. St. Clair County had just 2.2 percent of its labor force unable to find a job, with Cleburne at 2.5 and Talladega at 2.8, respectively.
“Those numbers are historically pretty low,” said Don Hopper, executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council. “That’s good solid growth and good news.”
Calhoun County tipped upwards in November from a 2.8 percent rate in October, but the yearly trends show continuing decline in unemployment. Alabama stood at 3.8 percent a year ago, while Calhoun County is down from 4 percent in November 2018.
“We’ve been fortunate that the economy has been strong,” Hopper said. “Our existing manufacturers continue to hire.”
Hopper said an issue that arises out of low unemployment is a diminished market of skilled labor, but that it’s a good problem to have. Nevertheless, he said, the county continues to work with manufacturers and educators to make sure skills are developed and needs are met.
“We work with all of our local educators,” Hopper said. “We try to create an awareness of our local manufacturers.”
The work of economic developers doesn’t stop when their area gets a good labor report.
“There’s no one answer to all the problems in the workforce, but we’re always looking for new and different things,” Hopper said. “There’s a lot of arrows in the quiver for making sure we stay a livable area.”