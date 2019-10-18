Calhoun County’s unemployment rate saw a slight decrease last month to 2.9 percent, according to data released Friday, which an economic expert called an extreme low.
Despite employment getting gradually higher over the past year, state numbers show Calhoun County’s unemployment rate is slightly on the higher end in Alabama.
Those numbers indicate more than 1,200 people have been hired since September 2018. In August, the county’s unemployment rate was at 3.2 percent. In September 2018, it was at 4.4 percent.
Cleburne County saw 2.4 percent unemployment in September, down from 4.1 percent that time last year. Talladega County saw 3 percent unemployment, a sharp contrast to its 3.9 percent rate from 2018. St. Clair County’s jobless rate reached 2.3, a less than 1 percent drop from last year.
Don Hopper, executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, said the numbers show that Calhoun County’s jobless rate is continuing its gradual decrease from over the past year.
Hopper credited the employment increase to the expansion of manufacturing companies like Kronospan, New Flyer of America and Bridgewater Interiors, which have announced thousands of new jobs in the area over the past several years.
“We’ve had job announcements from facilities that are continuing to grow, and we’re seeing those results,” he said.
The city of Anniston’s unemployment rate in September was 3.6 percent, a sizeable decrease from its rate of 5.1 percent the year before. However, Anniston still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state.
Hopper pointed to the Anniston Army Depot, which, he said, has hired hundreds of new workers over the past year, as another factor in the county’s decreasing unemployment rate.
According to a news release from the Labor Department, the numbers are part of a statewide downtick in unemployment rates. Gov. Kay Ivey was quoted as saying in the news release that Alabama now has the largest labor force in the state’s history.
“While we continue to be proud and amazed at these wonderful numbers, we cannot become complacent and forget our commitment to Alabama — to make sure that everyone who wants a job can have one,” Ivey was quoted as saying. “We’re working hard to make that a reality, and we will keep pushing for more economic opportunities for hardworking Alabamians.”