 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
wire web only

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss calls for ‘even more special’ ties with US

WORLD-NEWS-USBRITAIN-TRUSS-GET

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, left, meets with President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations General Assembly Hall on Sept. 21, 2022, in New York City.

 Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images/TNS

Britain and the U.S. are still best mates, says the U.K.’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“I do think our relationship is special, and it’s increasingly important at a time when we’re facing threats from Russia, increased assertiveness from China,” she said in an interview aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”