Exercise by bungee

Two Turns Studio has classes for working out

Carrie Wilson bungee exercise

Carrie Wilson instructs a bungee exercise class at Two Turns Studio in White Plains on Friday.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

WHITE PLAINS — Last Friday, an exercise teacher hooked 10 members of a women’s ministry group to bungee cords and taught them to exercise.

While they were hanging gently from the cords, each woman also hung onto every word that Two Turns Studio teacher Carrie Wilson, 37, said as they listened to her tell them the do’s and don’ts of working out with the bungee cords attached to the ceiling.

Carrie Wilson Bella White bungee exercise

Carrie Wilson instructs Bella White, 14, on how to wear a harness that attaches to a bungee cord hanging from the ceiling at Two Turns Studio in White Plains.

