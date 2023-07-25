Two Turns Studio has classes for working out

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
WHITE PLAINS — Last Friday, an exercise teacher hooked 10 members of a women’s ministry group to bungee cords and taught them to exercise.
While they were hanging gently from the cords, each woman also hung onto every word that Two Turns Studio teacher Carrie Wilson, 37, said as they listened to her tell them the do’s and don’ts of working out with the bungee cords attached to the ceiling.
Two Turns Studio is located at 1487 Red Road 55 in White Plains, on the grounds of The Barn at Hall Farms.
“If you feel your bungee cord is too tight or too loose wave your hand, and I’ll come to you and move it up or down,” Wilson said to her students.
Wilson has been teaching classes since January after joining for fun and then being offered the job. Prior to the classes, she had ignored her habit of working out after her second child was born, but she later decided that exercise was vital to her energy level. Others involved in the class had different reasons for trying a bungee class: it sounds fun, it promotes good health and is on a list of my things to do.
Tina Sims Waldrop, 47, said she loved the class. As soon as it was over, she began recruiting women to take it again with her.
Each class costs $10 and there is no contract to sign.
“I did more than I thought I could do because I am not super coordinated,” Waldrop said.
Wilson demonstrated how to do squats, superman jumps, kicks and burpees, which are a combination of moves. With each exercise, the students copied her by trying 10 repetitions on their own. The bungee cords gave the students a bit of a bounce with each exercise they tried.
After the class, Wilson said bungee exercises are easy on the joints, low impact and high energy.
“It is good for all ages,” she said. “I like being part of getting people up and moving and feeling good about themselves.”
Two Turns usually teaches most types of dance lessons for children up to 13 years of age, but the exercise classes are also popular. In addition to the bungee classes that are taught on a regular basis, with different schedules each season, there are also private bungee class parties for six or more.