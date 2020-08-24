Two teenagers charged in June robbery

A judge sent the cases of two Anniston teenagers charged in a June robbery to a Calhoun County grand jury for review last week.
A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. Both opted Aug. 17 to waive their preliminary hearings.
Anniston police arrested one on Aug. 5 and the other on Aug. 11. According to court documents, the two boys allegedly robbed two girls of “miscellaneous items” on June 26.
One of the victims, a 15-year-old girl who requested she be referred by her first name, Jaidyn, for safety reasons, told The Star in June she and two other friends were sitting in a car outside of the Pic-N-Sav grocery store in Saks when a teenaged boy asked them for money.
Suddenly, Jaidyn said, he pointed a gun into the car and jumped into the backseat, while three other boys got into the car.
When one of the boys saw Jaidyn trying to call 911, she said, he began hitting her with a gun. Jaidyn said the boy grabbed her purse from the floorboard and shot her in the foot before all four of them fled.
Jaidyn’s mother, Kristyn Eudes, said Jaidyn’s friend sped off until they found a woman and asked her to call 911. An ambulance took Jaidyn to Regional Medical Center.
Sgt. Randy Grier declined to comment on the cases, as those involved were juveniles.
The two boys were both booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $60,000. Both were released on bond the days they were arrested, according to court documents.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, the teenagers could each face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,00 fine.