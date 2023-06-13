 Skip to main content
Two of four cannabis dispensary licensees requested Oxford referrals

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awarded four dispensary licenses Monday afternoon, and two of those licensees have expressed an interest in doing business in Oxford.

 Alabama Daily News

OXFORD — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awarded four dispensary licenses Monday afternoon, and two of those licensees have expressed an interest in doing business in Oxford. Those particular licensees had asked for and received official correspondence from the city of Oxford to confirm they would qualify for the city’s licensing and zoning process, should they choose to locate in the city.

Taxes that would be derived from the sale of medical cannabis would be earmarked for the Oxford’s medical services fund.

