Two of four cannabis dispensary licensees requested Oxford referrals

OXFORD — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awarded four dispensary licenses Monday afternoon, and two of those licensees have expressed an interest in doing business in Oxford. Those particular licensees had asked for and received official correspondence from the city of Oxford to confirm they would qualify for the city’s licensing and zoning process, should they choose to locate in the city.
Taxes that would be derived from the sale of medical cannabis would be earmarked for the Oxford’s medical services fund.
CCS of Alabama, LLC and RJK Holdings AL, LLC are the two companies that requested Oxford confirmation as part of the state’s dispensary application process.
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission selected 21 licensees Monday for the exclusive rights to grow and distribute medical marijuana in the state.
CCS’ application to the state numbered 879 pages and RJK Holdings’ application contained 1,909 pages. Both applications, as well as the other 16 dispensary applications, are heavily redacted due to proprietary reasons in order to protect trade secrets, possible locations and business models from competitors.
The two licenses awarded Monday afternoon do not guarantee a dispensary is a certainty for Oxford.
The two companies that requested the formal communications from Oxford could still have gotten approval from another municipality in order to have a choice of location or, after going through the formal process as prescribed by the medical cannabis ordinance passed by the Oxford City Council, still may not meet all the qualifications in full.
The Oxford ordinance, passed Nov. 8, 2022, earmarks all taxes received from the sale of medical cannabis for the Oxford Health Care Authority.
State law does not allow marijuana to be grown and dispensed for smoking or for recreational purposes.
Monday afternoon’s session of the state commission also awarded five licenses for integrated facilities, one state testing laboratory license, three secure transportation licenses and four cultivation licenses.
There are other possible delays before medical cannabis appears on any local business counters.
The state medical cannabis commission is still facing potential lawsuits concerning the difficulties some applicants had in attempting to get the voluminous number of documents required successfully uploaded through the state’s application portal. There are also potential judicial challenges concerning residency requirements for cannabis cultivation due to claims it restricts interstate commerce.
