Two men charged with looting home destroyed in March tornado

Authorities charged two Oxford men Wednesday after they were allegedly caught stealing from the remnants of a woman’s home that had been destroyed in the March 25 tornado.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Derrick Vincent, 72, and Tyler Vincent, 34, both of Oxford, each with Class C felony looting. The suspects are related to each other, deputies said, but they did not know how.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said the woman’s neighbor spotted the men Wednesday morning rummaging through what was left of her Wellington home and called the woman to notify her.
When the woman came back to the home, Wade said, she questioned the men about why they were there, they lied to her and then left. The woman then called deputies, Wade said.
A deputy found the Vincents close by and escorted them back to the woman’s home, where she identified them. Deputies also found stolen property in their car, including scrap metal and a screen door, Wade said.
“Trying to capitalize on someone else’s tragedy is just disgusting,” Wade said. “We’re not going to allow it.”
Both men were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $7,500. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for May 20.