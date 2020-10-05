Two inmates charged with assaulting officers

Authorities charged two Calhoun County jail inmates last week after they both allegedly assaulted officers that day.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Toraino Devon Lowe Jr., 28, of Anniston and Johnathan Allen Jackson, 31, of Munford on Oct. 1 with second-degree assault.
According to Lowe’s arrest warrant, he hit an officer “with a closed fist” on Sept. 29 in an attempt to prevent the officer from performing his duty. Jackson’s arrest warrant alleges he assaulted another officer in a similar manner.
Court documents do not indicate whether the assaults were related or not.
Jail records show that Jackson was booked into jail in early September and Lowe had been an inmate since April. Each remained in jail Monday without bond on other charges.
An attempt Monday to reach deputies for more information on the assaults was not immediately successful.
Both men are set to appear in court Oct. 29 for preliminary hearings.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 upon conviction.