Two charged with Oxford area burglary

Two men remained in jail Wednesday after they reportedly broke into a man’s Oxford-area home earlier this month and threatened him at gunpoint.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Deontae Durrell Whorton, 23, on Friday and Antony Carson Kirksey, 20, the day before with first-degree robbery.
According to court documents, Whorton and Kirksey broke into a man’s home on the 100 block of Smith Street on July 20, intending to steal his property, and threatened the man at gunpoint.
An attempt to reach deputies Wednesday for more information on the incident was not immediately successful.
Both men were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 10.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Whorton and Kirksey could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe a maximum of $60,000 in fines.