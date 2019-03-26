An Equality man and an Anniston woman were each charged Tuesday morning after they were allegedly found with methamphetamine in Ohatchee.
Harold Wayne George, 44, and Deanna Hope Murray, 25, face charges of methamphetamine trafficking. George was also charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and a probation violation.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said a deputy stopped George and Murray’s car at around 2 a.m. on Peek’s Hill Road. Wade said George ran out of the car, dropping ammunition magazines, a pistol and meth as he was chased by the deputy.
Wade said the deputy used a stun gun on George, but George kept fighting until he was subdued. The deputy was uninjured in the arrest, Wade said.
Wade said George will likely face additional local and federal charges.
Wade said George and Murray were both booked into the Calhoun County Jail with no bond set.
Trafficking meth is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Wade commended the deputy, who he said worked alone, and said the situation highlighted a need for additional funding and staff at the sheriff’s office.
“We’re proud of the deputy’s courage and we’re thankful that he’s okay,” Wade said.