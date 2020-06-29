Two charged with June assaults

Anniston police charged two men earlier this month after they both reportedly attacked people in separate incidents.
Officers charged both men with second-degree assault. As of Monday, neither of the men was listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster.
Edwards
Police charged Andrew Charles Edwards, 34, of Anniston on Thursday after he allegedly punched a man in the face on April 15.
Edwards was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. He is set to appear in court July 6 for a preliminary hearing.
Herring
Anniston police also arrested Brandon Lovic Herring, 35, of Oxford on June 19.
According to his arrest warrant, Herring injured a woman on June 11 with “a container of aerosol pesticide.” The document does not make clear how the woman was injured,
Herring was also booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. His preliminary hearing is set for Friday.
Attempts Monday to reach Anniston police for more details on these incidents were unsuccessful.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.