Two agree to plead guilty in AAD theft case

Two civilian employees agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges after the suspects attempted to steal more than $500,000 worth of government equipment at the Anniston Army Depot, officials say.

The United States Attorney’s office has charged the two suspects with conspiracy to steal government property, and in documents filed the same day, the suspects agreed to plead guilty to those charges.