Tuesday’s voter turnout hits historic high in Alabama

Voter participation reached historic highs in Alabama for Tuesday’s presidential election, according to state officials.
As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama secretary of state’s office was reporting that 2.3 million people had cast a ballot, about 160,000 more than in 2016, when the previous record was set.
“We broke every record in the state for voter participation,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Wednesday.
According to the secretary of state’s office, 62 percent of eligible Alabama voters turned out to cast a ballot Tuesday — below the total voter turnout in 2016 and below state officials’ predictions of turnout as high as 75 percent.
Not all the state’s votes have been counted, Merrill added.
“In spite of the fact that we have 100 percent of our counties reporting, we don’t have 100 percent of the total from all of those counties,” Merrill said.
Before the election, officials in both major parties reported record voter enthusiasm, and local election officials braced for big crowds. Merrill predicted that 2.5 million to 2.8 million people would vote. The higher end of that estimate would put turnout at about 75 percent, higher than any election in recent memory.
The crowds did show up. In Calhoun County, there were lines at some polling places when they opened at 7 a.m., even though most polling places had steady traffic and no lines for most of the day.
“It went pretty smoothly as far as we can tell,” said Carol Lorenzo, chairwoman of the Calhoun County Board of Registrars.
Countywide, 50,900 people cast ballots, about 2,000 more than in 2016.
President Donald Trump picked up 69 percent of the vote in the county, with 30 percent going to Joe Biden and 1 percent going to independents. In 2016, Trump also got 69 percent of the vote in Calhoun County.
The historic number of Alabama voters is likely to rise as absentee and provisional ballots are counted, Merrill said.
The remaining votes aren’t likely to affect the result of any statewide races, Merrill added. Most of those races went to Republicans by substantial margins; Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell ran unopposed in the state’s one historically blue U.S. House district.
Nationwide, turnout was higher than it’s been since 1900, said Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida who studies voter participation.
“There’s a curse: ‘May you live in interesting times,’” McDonald said. “We live in interesting times. And when you live in interesting times, the issues matter a lot more to you.”
McDonald calculates historic turnout by comparing the number of votes cast to the number of people eligible to vote, according to census numbers and other records.
He noted that in 1900, women weren’t among the eligible population in most states, while Black people were in effect blocked from voting throughout the South.
McDonald said Donald Trump is a clear driver of voter turnout, likely because he generates strong feelings in both supporters and opponents. Participation picked up sharply in 2016 and stayed high on Tuesday, he said.
It’s unclear where that trend will lead, McDonald said, largely because it’s still unclear who will be president for the coming four years.
As of Wednesday morning, some states were still counting ballots, and neither candidate had enough electoral votes to claim the presidency.