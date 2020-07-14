Tuberville wins GOP Senate nomination

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated veteran Alabama politician Jeff Sessions in a runoff election Tuesday for the Republican nomination for the seat Sessions once held in the U.S. Senate, according to projections by The Associated Press and other news organizations.
With all of the state’s 67 counties reporting, Tuberville had a nearly 23-point lead over Sessions statewide. In Calhoun County, Tuberville beat Sessions 67 percent to 32 percent.
"Thank you for your trust, your confidence. Your message of change is loud and clear," Tuberville said to a crowd of supporters in televised remarks from the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery.
Tuberville moves on to face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, in the November election. In his victory speech, he congratulated Sessions on the race and went on the attack against Jones.
“In Doug Jones's Alabama, you take your marching orders from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the bartender AOC,” Tuberville said, with a reference to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
Jones, in a statement released after the speech, said he has tried hard to work across the aisle.
“The choice before the voters is an unprepared hyper-partisan that will add to the divide in Washington, or my proven track-record to find common ground and get things done,” Jones’s statement read.
The vote marks a stunning reversal for Sessions, who left a long career in the Senate to accept a job as the attorney general for President Donald Trump — only to find himself an object of Twitter attacks by the president in the runup to the vote.
“Although this chapter of my life is closed, we all must stand up for what’s right,” Sessions said in a televised concession speech.
In ads and on the campaign trail, each candidate tried to position himself as the man best suited to help Trump move his agenda forward. Sessions was one of Trump's first allies in the Senate, and is widely seen as someone who helped the president craft his political worldview, but his term as U.S. attorney general ended bitterly after Sessions recused himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign's dealings with Russia.
As recently as this weekend, the president trolled the former senator on Twitter, calling him a “disaster who has let us all down.” Trump instead endorsed Tuberville, a political newcomer whose ads show him getting off Air Force One in the company of the president and whose campaign website calls on the Senate to “investigate the investigators” in the Russia probe.
“It all seems to boil down to that recusal from the Russia investigation,” said David Hughes, an Auburn University Montgomery political science professor who does political polls.
Hughes said AUM's polls before the election showed Tuberville 16 points ahead of Sessions, 47 percent to 31 percent, among GOP voters, with the recusal a top point of contention for Tuberville voters.
He said the president's active opposition put Sessions in a tough spot from the beginning of the campaign. He said that's the likely reason Sessions in recent days put out ads highlighting a New York Times story on Tuberville's co-ownership of the hedge fund TS Capital Management. One of Tuberville's partners went to prison for fraud in 2012. Tuberville in 2013 reached a settlement with investors who sued him.
Voters at Calhoun County polling places Tuesday didn't seem too concerned about either Russia or hedge funds. They expressed unease about recent events, in particular the COVID-19 coronavirus and the economic slump the virus caused. They also expressed desire for a change, though they weren't always sure which candidate would give them that.
“I think our current leadership needs to listen to people,” said Jenny Bussey, who voted at Saks High School Tuesday morning. Even as she walked into the polls, Bussey said she hadn't yet made up her mind who she'd choose.
“I'm worried about the economy and about our school system,” said Patricia Powers, who voted at Saks High. “More jobs. I'm an essential worker, I work at a convenience store, and I've had to work all the way through COVID.”
Powers said she'd like to see a higher minimum wage, something neither Sessions nor Tuberville has addressed. She said she's worried about the coming start of the school year and its effect on parents with health conditions and on parents who don't feel equipped to school their kids from home.
She said she'd vote for Tuberville.
“Jeff Sessions has had his chance, and he didn't get anything done,” said Doug Lipham of Alexandria, one of the first voters to arrive at the Alexandria Civitan Club to vote Tuesday.
Josh Bence of Weaver said he doesn’t watch cable TV and therefore hasn’t seen many campaign ads. He said he voted for Tuberville because he didn’t think Sessions had done a good job.
“I know Sessions has fumbled the ball,” Bence said.
By state law, designed to prevent cross-party voting, the runoff was open only to people who'd cast a Republican ballot in the primary, or to people who cast no ballot in the primary at all.
The Tuesday vote came months later than originally planned, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced state officials to postpone a late March runoff. Indications of the pandemic were clear at polling places Tuesday, with signs warning voters to keep a 6-foot distance. State officials didn't require voters to wear face coverings, but many of the people going in and out of polling sites Tuesday morning wore masks.
Turnout is typically low in runoffs, even in years before the pandemic. In Calhoun County, 15 percent of voters cast a ballot Tuesday. Statewide turnout was also around 15 percent.
In the other statewide race on the ballot Tuesday, incumbent Republican Criminal Appeals Court Judge Beth Kellum appeared to be on track to beat runoff challenger Will Smith. Kellum had an 11-point lead on Smith with all 67 counties reporting.