Trump Organization tax fraud trial begins in New York

In this file photo from Jan. 11, 2017, Donald Trump along with his children Eric, left, Ivanka and Donald Jr. arrive for a news conference at Trump Tower in New York, accompanied by Allen Weisselberg, second from right, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization.

 Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization trial kicked off Monday in Manhattan, where prosecutors and lawyers for the former president’s family real estate business began a weekslong process surveying New Yorkers on their political biases.

Judge Juan Merchan estimated it would take a minimum of two weeks to find 12 unbiased New Yorkers to serve on the jury. He expects the trial to last for five or six weeks.