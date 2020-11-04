Trump, Biden race too close to call

President Donald Trump continued to show strength throughout the South, Midwest and Texas as he and challenger Joe Biden battled toward 270 electoral votes Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The race between Trump and Biden, the vice president for eight years under former President Barack Obama, was too close to call at deadline for The Anniston Star on Wednesday morning.
As of 1 a.m., Biden had 220 electoral votes to Trump’s 213, based on projections by CNN.
Results in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, will determine the president for the next four years.
Trump, who declared himself the winner on Twitter, was leading in all four states.
"We knew this was going to go long," Biden told supporters in Delaware, his home state, around midnight. “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who's won this election. That’s the decision of the American people.”
Biden was on track to win the popular vote, as Hillary Clinton did in 2016, but Trump appeared poised to win the electoral vote again.
Trump handily won Alabama with 64 percent of the vote. In Calhoun County, the Republican pulled in 69 percent against Biden.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, in his televised victory speech from Montgomery on Tuesday night, attempted to call Trump. He was patched through to Vice President Mike Pence instead and put him on speaker phone at the Renaissance Hotel.
“I have always told my kids, it’s not what you know but who you know,” said Tuberville, who routed Democrat Doug Jones. “He (Trump) is without a doubt, in my lifetime, the guy who has done more for the United States of America than any president I’ve ever been around.”
In the South, Trump surged to victories in Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisiana, Arkansas and South Carolina. He was leading in Georgia and North Carolina.
Florida and Georgia were expected to be close, and they were, but Trump prevailed in the Sunshine State (51percent of the vote) and was on his way to victory in the Peach State (53 percent).
Biden jumped to an early lead in Texas, which has not gone for a Democratic candidate for president since 1976. Trump beat Clinton in Texas by 9 points in 2016.
Despite losing to Biden in bigger cities such as Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso, Trump piled up 52 percent of the vote in winning the state’s 38 electoral votes.
“It’s remarkable that a Democratic presidential candidate is this close in Texas this late into the evening.... It really is a new era in Texas politics,” U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, told The Dallas Morning News, adding that it was “just incredible” to see Biden within a few points.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump had projected a landslide victory in the Lone Star State. “A lot of people talked about Texas,” he said. “We will have a tremendous victory there."
California’s 55 electoral votes – the most on the map -- went to the 78-year-old Biden, who also turned Arizona blue and swept the West Coast with victories in Oregon and Washington.
In Arizona, Biden was helped by U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelley, husband of former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and a former astronaut. Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011. Kelley and his wife became strong voices for gun control. Kelley unseated former Air Force pilot Martha McSally as the Democrats tried to regain control of the Senate.
Early voting set records nationwide, reflecting a sense of urgency for voters amid the COVID-19 pandemic, economic collapse and protests over racial justice.
After minimizing the virus and then catching it himself, Trump refused to wear masks in public and continued to campaign in front of thousands at his signature rallies. The president’s attitude toward the pandemic, which has killed more than 232,000 Americans, was a point of contention between Trump and Biden.
The final result will come down to Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), Michigan (16 electoral votes) and Wisconsin (10 electoral votes).