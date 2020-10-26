Tropical Storm Zeta: Northeast Alabama outside of tornado threat Wednesday

Northeast Alabama should be outside a marginal risk zone for tornadoes Wednesday night when Tropical Storm Zeta crosses into the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Current forecasts from the service’s office in Calera, near Birmingham, show the storm swinging into southern Alabama Wednesday night around 7 p.m. with a “marginal” chance of spawning brief tornadoes, the lowest risk rating on a five-step scale.
“Right now there is a lot of uncertainty with tropical systems,” Daniel Martin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, said on Monday. “The question is, do we get enough unstable air to create tornadoes? There’s a very low chance of that happening right now.”
The marginal risk zone ends just south of Talladega County, according to weather maps provided by the service.
Rain between 2 and 3 inches is expected for Calhoun and Talladega counties over a 48-hour period, Martin said, with some wind gusts up to 30 mph.
“You may have some localized flooding from that, but shouldn’t have any major flash flooding,” Martin said.
He noted that residents should keep up with the forecast while the station watches the storm’s development over the next few days. Hurricanes and tropical storms tend to break apart without cool water from the Gulf of Mexico to fuel them, but if the system becomes stronger before landfall, the situation may still change.
“There still could be changes between now and then,” Martin said.