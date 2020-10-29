Tropical Storm Zeta leaves Anniston area waiting for electricity

Thousands of people in Anniston and surrounding cities spent Thursday at home without electricity after Tropical Storm Zeta downed trees and power lines across the state.
Roughly 29,000 households were without power in Calhoun County at midmorning Thursday, as utility workers struggled to correct similar outages statewide. That number had dropped to 27,000 households by midafternoon Thursday. With outages so widespread, Alabama Power officials couldn’t offer an estimate for when power would be back on in any specific place.
“We fully expect that for the state as a whole this is a multi-day restoration,” said Jacki Lowry, a spokeswoman for the utility,
Zeta was the bonus storm that no one wanted. Forming in the Gulf long after forecasters exhausted their A-through-Z list of storm names, the storm dashed north toward Louisiana, made landfall Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane, then sped northeast across Mississippi and Alabama.
It wasn’t Calhoun County’s first experience with a tropical storm. It wasn’t even the first this year. But those storms typically peter out by the time they hit the Appalachian foothills, bringing mostly a soggy mess of rain.
Zeta moved fast and stayed strong, waking local residents with rushing wind and spattering rain in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Calhoun County emergency management officials, the storm had sustained winds up to 40 miles per hour, with gusts upwards of 60 mph. Anyone watching the storm in the 2-4 a.m. period would have seen tall treetops whipping around in the gale and heard twigs and small branches smacking against roofs and sheds.
‘Like a bomb went off’
Weaver resident Jeff Hooks said the power went off at his house about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Thirty minutes later, he heard “a big ol’ boom which sounded like a bomb went off.”
A tree in his yard had fallen across the street, blocking the road, downing power lines and keeping Hooks stuck in his home. Hooks said later that morning he was glad the tree didn’t fall in the opposite direction.
“If it went the other way, we’d probably be dead,” Hooks said.
According to the Calhoun County 911 service, more than 600 emergency calls had been received by 10 a.m. Thursday. Operators for the county typically answer between 300 and 400 calls in a 24-hour period.
Myles Chamblee, an EMA officer, provided damage data collected by the agency through the county 911 service.
A total of 16 structures were hit by trees during the storm. Chamblee noted that total could include sheds and other structures in addition to residences.
There were 33 power lines reported down across the county, and a total of 57 trees down on roadways. Chamblee noted that the damage was widespread across Calhoun County.
Initial reports suggested the storm also caused fires, but firefighters later said most of those fires involved trees that were ignited after they fell across power lines, not fires that caused major damage to structures.
Derek Cobb of Saks was among those who emerged after sunrise to survey the damage — in his case, a tree that landed on his two-story house.
“I heard the wind gust up and then boom, we knew a tree was on the roof. We couldn’t really tell until daylight the extent of the damage,” Cobb said.
Widespread power outages
For most Calhoun County residents, the biggest problem was the widespread lack of electricity and the lack of an estimate for when it would come back on. Many local parents were home with kids, after all five of the county’s public school systems and many private schools canceled classes for the day.
When the day dawned, Alabama Power reported 490,000 households across the state were without electricity, a sign that plenty of other Alabama counties were experiencing the same difficulties as Calhoun — or worse. By midafternoon Thursday, that number had dropped to 347,550.
Hundreds of local customers had their lights back on by noon, but by midafternoon, officials at the utility still didn’t have an estimate for when the power would be back on.
Local officials seemed to be gearing up for a longer haul. Calhoun County EMA director Michael Barton said the EMA was working with local water utilities to make sure they have generators available. Some utilities use electric pumps to keep up water pressure to some customers, he explained, meaning a long electrical outage could lead to a water outage, too.
Water was in fact off in Weaver on Thursday morning. Mayor Wayne Willis said the interruption was due to a “perfect storm” of events including the power outage and problems with backup equipment.
By midmorning, the city utility had water back on, although Willis urged local residents to conserve water for 24 hours.
“If you don’t have to do something like wash your car or pressure-wash, don’t do it today,” he said.
Barton said the EMA was also working with county officials to make sure the local absentee voting office had electricity.
Mia Kortright, Tim Lockette, Bill Wilson and Ben Nunnally contributed reporting.