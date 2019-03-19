Two defendants charged in the fatal 2016 shooting of an Anniston man are slated to stand trial in May, according to online court records.
Deanthony Reginald Miller, 23, of Eastaboga and Albert Lawrence Edison, 25, of DeArmanville are both scheduled for a jury trial beginning 9 a.m. May 13.
Miller and Edison were initially charged, along with Meghan Ann Jones, 28, also of Eastaboga, in November 2016 with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Antonio Devaras Swink of Anniston.
Authorities told The Star in 2016 that Swink was found Nov. 13, 2016, with a gunshot wound in his chest on Smith Street near Oxford. Swink was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center shortly before noon, authorities said.
Attempt to contact Edison’s attorney, Michael LaPlante, and Miller’s attorney, Allen Meighan Jr., Tuesday were unsuccessful. Another attorney for Miller, Johnny Norton, declined to comment.
Court documents did not indicate Tuesday that a trial date had been set for Jones. An attempt to reach Jones’ attorney, Shaun Quinlan, for additional details on the status of her case was also unsuccessful.
Miller and Edison remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $75,000 for the murder charge. Jones was released on bond in November 2018, according to court documents.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, the defendants could each face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.