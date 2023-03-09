 Skip to main content
Train derails in Iron City this morning

Train Derailment

A Norfolk Southern train sits derailed in rural Calhoun County Thursday morning.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

IRON CITY — No injuries or spills of hazardous materials are being reported following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in the Iron City area of eastern Calhoun County. 

Officials report the line of empty cars derailed on Iron City Motorway near Angel Road. The initial call came in at approximately 6:47 a.m. today, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s office Lt. Falon Hurst. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.