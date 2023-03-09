Train derails in Iron City this morning

IRON CITY — No injuries or spills of hazardous materials are being reported following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in the Iron City area of eastern Calhoun County.
Officials report the line of empty cars derailed on Iron City Motorway near Angel Road. The initial call came in at approximately 6:47 a.m. today, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s office Lt. Falon Hurst.
Calhoun County EMA has confirmed that it is a Norfolk Southern train and that Norfolk Southern has responded to the scene.
“It looked like a tangled mess,” said a resident of the area, Cindy Underwood, citing pictures her neighbors had shared with her. The derailment happened not quite a quarter of a mile from her house, Underwood told The Star.
Interviewed by phone while she was driving in the area, she said around noon Thursday that heavy equipment “was everywhere” and she was having to maneuver around it.
Underwood said can see the single Norfolk Southern track from her porch. In the four years she’s lived in the Iron City area, where sometimes 10-15 trains come through daily, there’ve been no other derailments.
“They’re always coming through working on [the tracks],” she said, noting that the crossties along her stretch of track had been replaced late last summer.
“They do a lot of maintenance on the tracks, so I can’t say anything negative about that,” Underwood said, adding that sometimes the speed of some of the longer trains coming through catches her attention.
“I have noticed that some of trains come through a little too fast,” she said.
The Calhoun County EMA was working with Norfolk Southern and Quad Cities Fire department Thursday to oversee cleanup of the site.
In addition to the several toppled train cars, “it’s torn the tracks all up” and railway traffic will be disrupted for some time, Hurst said.
Authorities have no idea how long the cleanup will take, according to a news release.
Hurst confirmed with the railroad company that the cars were empty at the time of the derailment.
— with reporting from Bill Edwards, The Anniston Star
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.