Traffic advisory: Portion of Bynum Leatherwood Road closing for construction

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, the northbound lane of County Road 109 (Bynum Leatherwood Road) from the intersection of Old Gadsden Highway to U.S. 431 will be closed for construction to widen the road, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced in a news release Tuesday.
All travel lanes are expected to re-open by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The same lane closure is expected to be in place Jan. 14-15 and Jan. 18-21, according to ALDOT.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area.