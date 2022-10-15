Tow truck business trying to hook up with Anniston

Jim Pritchett has been coming to Anniston City Council meetings for months.
The tow truck owner has been pleading with city officials to allow his business to be in the rotation of those police call when a vehicle needs to be taken away.
Pritchett’s business, known as 102 Towing, used to tow vehicles for the city.
But in November 2021, the City Council amended its requirements for the city’s “nonconsensual” towing services — meaning the vehicle’s owner didn’t call and request the work, but city authorities needed to have it done for reasons of public safety.
The amendment essentially eliminated 102 Towing from being on the rotation list.
The provision that forced Pritchett’s business off rotation is buried in the fine print of the ordinance; it requires a tow truck business to have a full-time body repair shop with gross revenues of no less than $250,000, excluding any revenues generated from the towing and storage of vehicles.
The amended ordinance was something that Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles and city attorney Bruce Downey had been working on for seven years, Bowles said in a written statement to The Anniston Star.
“The change came about because of some companies overcharging vehicle owners and other skirting of the rules of the old ordinance, the change was corrective not punitive,” Bowles wrote.
“No one likes change and someone always feels left out. City attorney Downey and my staff worked hard and the city council passed a towing ordinance that will protect the visitors and citizens of Anniston who need those services,” he added. “We’ve had no complaints since the ordinance was changed and I feel that is attributed to the ordinance and the businesses that tow for the city of Anniston.”
On Oct. 4, at the City Council’s last meeting, Pritchett addressed members during the public comments section, asserting that complaints had been received from the public concerning a towing business he no longer owns. (Typically three to four residents are on the City Council’s agenda at each of its semimonthly meetings to have their concerns heard.)
“I just wanted to come before the council to clear up the myth about me owning 101 Towing, I haven’t owned 101 Towing since 2014, and I believe that’s where all the complaints were coming from,” Pritchett said.
“I spoke with Sgt. (Michael) Webb, the other day and he said there is a file at APD in the special ops office which used to be his office, that he kept all complaints that were lodged against rotation towing companies and I would love to see that file made available to this council,” he said.
“Chief Bowles stated that there was a lot of complaints against me and that’s why I’d love to see ’em on paper and I would love to be able for y’all to verify and again I’d would love for y’all to reconsider the ordinance that y’all passed to change it or amend it,” Pritchett said.
In his text to The Star, Bowles said there is not a policy to document or keep complaints on tow companies, taxi companies or any other private businesses in the city.
“There was one complaint that was documented by Sgt. Michael Webb in 2019 on 101 Towing that was inside the file with old applications,” Bowles said.
“102 nor any of the other three companies that no longer tow for the city were removed for one single incident.” That is, Bowles continued, “They simply did not meet the requirements to operate a professional body shop with adequate staffing and hours that allow citizens to conduct business swiftly after their vehicle is towed.”
Pritchett told the council he would like to see if the wrecker businesses that are in the rotation currently have been verified by the city to see if they do $250,000 worth of body work annually — and to see any complaints filed against his business.
“I’d love for y’all to consider getting that file made available to this council, not saying y’all don’t know what you’re doing, I’m sure you do, but I’d love for y’all to see that file and see the complaints that have been lodged, if any, against 102 Towing,” Pritchett said.
Outside the City Meeting Center, where the council met Oct. 4, Pritchett spoke about the wrecker services that are authorized to do business with the city. He said that amending the ordinance kept his business out of that group.
“They kicked everybody off but three, F&S Body Shop, Auto Body, and Auto Trim and Glass. Well, a week later they put ATR, Alabama Towing & Recovery, a week later they put him back on rotation, Chief Bowles did, claiming that he does $250,000 worth of body work,” he said.
The chief confirmed Friday that the aforementioned businesses are on the rotation and each has filed paperwork stating it does that much business in body work.
Pritchett said he has met with council members including Ciara Smith and Jay Jenkins along with the mayor to try to get his business back on rotation.
“I’ve met with the mayor on several occasions, and ‘we’re going to change it, we’re going repeal that ordinance, we’re going amend it to get you back in the game,’ and nothing’s been done yet,” Pritchett said.
For now, Pritchett’s fleet of tow trucks will remain off the police department’s tow truck rotation.
“I own four properties in this town, I pay taxes, I’ve been doing business in this town all my life and I’m 70 years old now,” he said.