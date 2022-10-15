 Skip to main content
Tow truck business trying to hook up with Anniston

Pritchett

Jim Pritchett, owner of 102 Towing, with one of his wreckers. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Jim Pritchett has been coming to Anniston City Council meetings for months.

The tow truck owner has been pleading with city officials to allow his business to be in the rotation of those police call when a vehicle needs to be taken away.