Tornado watch cancelled, weather service says

UPDATE: As of 5 p.m. Saturday the tornado watch has been cancelled for Calhoun County, according to the National Weather Service.
"We have cleared the remaining counties in central Alabama from the Tornado Watch," reads a post on the service's Calera station Facebook page. "While numerous showers will continue, and a few thunderstorms may still pop up, the threat of severe weather and tornadoes has ended in central Alabama."
Calhoun, Talladega and Cleburne counties are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. tonight, the National Weather Service announced this afternoon.
Remnants of hurricane Delta passing over Alabama may cast off isolated tornadoes as the storm system moves northeast.
“We’re seeing occasional storms rotate and spin,” said Michael Garrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service branch in Calera.
Graphics on the service website show Calhoun County in a “marginal” risk area, where tornadoes and winds up to 60 mph aren’t so likely. But Talladega County, directly to the south, is in a “slight’ risk area for those conditions, the second of five levels of severity ranked by the weather service.
Despite the distinction on the map, Garrison said residents of Calhoun County should keep their attention on the weather as if they were in the higher-risk category.
“Weather is not a respecter of political boundaries, so it would pay to keep your weather radio on,” the meteorologist said.
While rainfall hasn’t been heavy enough to flood stream and river waters, drivers should be on the lookout for puddles on the road and spots where their vehicles might hydroplane. Garrison said he’d received some reports of significant ponding around the state, but nothing so severe it would last long after the rain dies down.
“The threat of isolated tornadoes is the main thing,” Garrison said.