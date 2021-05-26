Tittle named new Cherokee County High principal

Outgoing Ohatchee High School principal Bobby Tittle has a new job lined up after he leaves, he announced Wednesday.
Tittle was hired Tuesday as Cherokee County High School’s new principal. He said he found out that afternoon at a Cherokee County Board of Education meeting, where they approved the hire.
“It was done in 14 minutes,” Tittle said. “The superintendent welcomed me and introduced me to all the board members… I pretty much knew right off the bat.”
He knew ahead of time he had been recommended for the position, he said, and Cherokee County High School had been one of his top choices.
The move comes after the Calhoun County Board of Education voted to not approve his contract in Ohatchee, sparking protests outside the main office by students, alumni, parents and other community members.
“It’s bittersweet the way this ended here,” he said. “I wasn’t planning on leaving here, but I’m excited about this new chapter.”
He said then he planned to continue living in Ohatchee and stay involved in the community. Despite a 40 minute commute between home and his new job, he said, those plans are still in place.
“We just built a house,” he said.
An attempt Wednesday to reach the Cherokee County Board of Education for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Tittle said he was excited to get to know students, teachers and the surrounding community there.
“I look forward to all the great things that are going to be happening,” he said.