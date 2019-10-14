Millions of Christmas lights will brighten a 200-foot tunnel through Choccolocco Park in Oxford. At the end of the tunnel, will be a “holiday village,” featuring an ice-skating rink, arts and crafts and the big man himself, Santa Claus.
Oxford officials plan all this to be part of its new Magic of Lights tour, beginning Nov. 27 and ending Jan. 4.
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said the city had been looking for a holiday-themed event to host this year after community members, particularly local school children, suggested it. Sparks said the city reached out to Fun Guys, LLC, an Ohio-based events company, which surveyed the city for event ideas. Thus, Sparks said, the idea for the Magic of Lights tour was born.
“It’s going to be something the area hasn’t seen before,” said Brett Pegler, marketing manager of Fun Guys.
In the 41 days Magic of Lights will run, Sparks said, officials expect between 40,000 and 60,000 people. Pegler said he expects Magic of Lights will draw a local crowd. Sparks said the city hopes to draw people from the Birmingham, Huntsville and Atlanta areas.
“We’ll be the only one in this area that’ll have anything like this,” Sparks said.
Pegler said he couldn’t say for sure how much money will come from the event, due to it being the first year, but estimated the number to be between $200,000 and $400,000.
According to Sparks, a portion of the proceeds from Magic of Lights are set to be donated to United Way of East Central Alabama.
Local United Way CEO Shannon Jenkins said the city and Fun Guys told him in September the nonprofit would benefit from the tours.
“We are so honored and thrilled that they’ve chosen United Way of East Central Alabama,” Jenkins said. “Any time you’re chosen for anything like this, it is so welcome.”
Jenkins said the nonprofit will in turn donate the money to A League of Our Own, an Oxford-based nonprofit that gives kids with disabilities the chance to participate in sports.
“Because that money is being raised in the city of Oxford, we want those funds to touch the community,” Jenkins said.
Sparks, who sits on the local United Way’s board of directors, said the East Central Alabama United Way has been recognized as one of the top nonprofits in the nation.
Pegler said Fun Guys researched local nonprofits to donate to and came up with a list, before asking feedback from the city. Afterwards, Pegler said, Fun Guys chose the local United Way because of its efforts to help children and its wide range of involvement in other charitable organizations.
“Anything we can do to help the kids in the community, especially around the holidays,” Pegler said.
According to a news release from the city, tickets went on sale Oct. 7 and will be $15 per car throughout the month. Tickets sold at the gate after the Magic of Lights opening will be $20 from Monday through Friday and $25 on the weekends.
Sparks urged anyone interested to visit magicoflights.com/oxford or the Oxford Performing Arts Center between Tuesdays and Fridays to order tickets.
Hopefully, Pegler said, the event will quickly become a community staple in the years to come.
“We’re super excited to bring the event here,” Pegler said. “We’re hoping to make it a yearly family tradition.”