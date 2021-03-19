Three years after tornado, Jacksonville close to full recovery

Tony Taylor distinctly remembers the day his life — and the lives of his neighbors — changed within minutes.
Taylor, president of the Jacksonville City Council, was on the stoop of his front door when the storm came on March 19, 2018. He and his wife were watching the lightning, he said, when his wife suddenly felt the air get heavier.
By the time he and his wife made it under the staircase inside their house, an F-3 tornado was already overhead.
“The pressure was like someone was sitting on you, it was so heavy,” Taylor said.
Leaders from the city and Jacksonville State University say the tornado that day left plenty of damage in its wake, but it won’t be long until the community makes a full recovery. Taylor estimated that, between the city and university, Jacksonville’s recovery was about 95 percent complete.
“The town’s done an excellent job of recuperating,” he said.
‘Start over from scratch’
JSU’s business, communications and applied engineering programs were consolidated before the tornado demolished Merrill Hall, the business building.
Currently, said Steven McClung, the dean of JSU’s school of business and industry, classes previously held in Merrill are still being held in the old Kitty Stone Elementary School.
“We had to tear the remainder of the building down and start over from scratch,” he said.
So far, McClung said, renovations of the business building are “on time and under budget.” He said the school of business and industry plans to move back in by August, along with the applied engineering and communications programs.
The worst-case scenario, he said, is that classes will move back in phases and not all at once.
Typically during the construction of a building, McClung said, builders will secure the bottom floor and then work their way down from the top. But they’re doing that process backwards for the business building, so students can return more quickly, he said.
“We’re looking forward to moving into the building, which will be one of the best facilities in the state,” he said.
‘Pieces of the puzzle’
Tim Lindblom, dean of the JSU science school, is involved in the reconstruction of Wallace Hall, which has been abandoned since it was damaged by the tornado. The school of science plans to expand into the new building once it’s complete, as there will be several new science laboratories.
The building used to house the nursing program, but the classrooms inside will be available for any school on campus once it’s rebuilt, Lindblom said.
“There’s just a few small pieces of the puzzle that are missing,” he said. “Wallace Hall is one of those pieces.”
As of Monday, he said, the school is in the planning phase of Wallace Hall’s reconstruction, and is planning to open it for classes by spring of 2022.
According to Tracey Matthews, the dean of JSU’s school of health professions and wellness, it was decided in the summer of 2018 that the nursing program would move to the old Jacksonville Regional Medical Center complex.
Matthews said in an email that renovations to the second floor have been completed, and the respiratory therapy program, simulation lab and faculty offices are operating there.
Nursing classes are still offered at the Houston Cole Library, but will move to the complex once the first floor is renovated.
Those renovations will start this summer, she said, and will include four new 125-person lecture halls and new nursing skills labs. Hopefully, she said, the first floor should be done by fall of 2022.
“We are excited to get the next round of renovations underway and get our undergraduate nursing program under one roof again,” she said.
‘More sound today’
At the time the tornado hit, Taylor said, JSU was on spring break and most students were out of town. He’s thankful for that, because no one died in the storm.
Lindblom said the 2018 tornado made the community much more weather-aware.
He said that was reflected in the reconstruction of certain buildings on campus, such as Wallace Hall, which will now be safer than before.
“Campus is structurally more sound today than the day before the tornado hit,” Lindblom said.
The night the tornado hit, Lindblom said, he was out of town. When he came back the next morning, he said, the city was overwhelmed with traffic. His house was slightly damaged, and he lost about 30 trees on his property, but he considers himself lucky.
According to Taylor, the Calhoun County Commission had already contracted with a debris removal company and had all roads passable by the end of the day.
Taylor said the tornado was followed by days of rain and cold weather, while many locals remained without power. He and his wife stayed at a friend’s house in Alexandria for a few weeks.
“When it actually happens to you, you’re kind of lost,” Taylor said.
Three years since that day, Taylor said, he still hears the sounds of sawing and hammering every day in his neighborhood.
“It’s fairly common to hear someone out building,” he said.