Three suspects in Piedmont assault case banned from school property

Two Piedmont High School football players and one former player have been banned from campus after they were charged last week with assaulting a teammate.
Piedmont police said Friday in a Facebook post a 19-year-old man and two juveniles, who have each been charged with one count of third-degree assault, were barred from entering any Piedmont City Schools property or attending school events.
Piedmont police chief Freddie Norton said the suspects are forbidden to set foot on school property until the case is adjudicated.
The three were charged Sept. 28 after they allegedly held a teammate down in the boys’ locker room and forced a key into his anal region in November 2019.
Police said Friday the victim’s family reported the incident after one of the suspects threatened to harm the victim again with three keys.
Authorities told The Star last week the victim was several grades younger than the suspects, and that a grand jury will decide if any additional charges, including sex charges, will be issued against anyone from the incident.
When asked to comment on the case last week, Piedmont City Schools superintendent Mike Hayes referred questions to police.
The 19-year-old suspect was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $3,000. He was released on bond Sept. 28, the day of his arrest. He declined to comment.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
While third-degree assault is not a sex crime in the state of Alabama, the Star is withholding the suspect’s name due to the nature of the allegations.
Third-degree assault is a Class A misdemeanor, which can result in up to a year in the county jail and up to a $6,000 fine upon conviction.