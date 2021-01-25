Three charged with intent to deal heroin

A man and two women remained in jail Monday after they were allegedly found last week with drugs in Oxford.
Oxford police charged Raheem Montgomery, 43, of Anniston; Donna Renee Holt, 39, of Anniston and Brooke Ashley Olvey, 25, of Pleasant Grove each with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of carrying a pistol without a permit.
Court documents allege the three were found Friday with between two and four grams of heroin, as well as methamphetamine and cocaine.
Capt. L.G. Owens with Oxford police the three were driving near Alabama 202 and Taylors Chapel Road around 10 p.m. when they were pulled over for a minor traffic violation and the officer spotted a gun which none of them had a permit for.
None of the three had any identification on them and all had to give the officer their Social Security numbers, Owens said.
Using those, the officer discovered all three had active arrest warrants from several different agencies, according to Owens.
Police then searched the car and found the drugs, Owens said.
Montgomery, Holt and Olvey were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $28,000. Their preliminary hearings are set for April 8.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.