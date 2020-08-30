Thirty new cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County

Calhoun County saw 30 newly-diagnosed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as new-case numbers begin to trend upward statewide, according to numbers released Sunday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of Sunday morning, 2,346 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus. Thirty of those cases were confirmed Saturday and another 60 on Friday.
The ADPH released a statement Saturday noting that a recent surge in new confirmed cases statewide may be due to backlogged test results that were processed Friday.
Still, there are signs that new cases of the virus are on the rise. The two-week average of new cases peaked in mid July, around the time state officials imposed a mandatory mask order. That average declined over the following month, but it has begun to tick upward in recent days. Calhoun County's numbers have followed the same pattern.
Statewide, 116,456 people have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began, with 2,067 dead after becoming infected.
In Calhoun County, there are 29 confirmed deaths from the virus, with another six deaths listed as "probable" COVID-19 fatalities.