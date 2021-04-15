Third suspect charged in 2020 Saks grocery store robbery

Anniston police charged a young man earlier this week after he allegedly robbed two teenagers at a Saks grocery store in June.
Police charged Howard Lavelle Tate Jr., 18, on Monday with two counts of first-degree robbery.
According to court documents, Tate robbed the two with a gun on June 26.
One of the victims and her mother told The Star shortly afterward she and two other friends were in a car in the parking lot of the Pic-N-Sav in Saks when a teenaged boy walked up to them and asked for money.
The victim said the boy then pointed a gun into their car, then jumped into the car while two other boys also got in. The victim said she tried to call 911, but the first boy hit her with his gun and forced her to throw her phone out of reach.
The boy then pointed the gun down, and it went off, striking her in the foot. The three boys then fled.
Tate was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20.
Anniston police declined to comment because Tate was a juvenile during the incident.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Tate could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.