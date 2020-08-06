The vote of a lifetime: The tiny town of Ranburne holds its first election in 28 years

RANBURNE — Ranburne resident Jimmy Morgan, 31, was 3 years old the last time Ranburne held a municipal election in 1992.
“Since I’ve been a kid, they always ran unopposed or they would just appoint somebody,” said Morgan.
Morgan and his uncle, Roy Hartley, 56, had just left the only eatery in town, Country Boys gas station on Alabama 46, where a lunch crowd waited on their food as scents of fried food lingered in the air.
Morgan said he was looking forward to voting in the upcoming municipal election on Aug. 25.
In 1992, voters went to the polls and elected Mike Wiggins as mayor with 176 votes over John D. Brown, who attracted 16 votes. A presidential election was on the Ranburne ballot as well, with the Democratic governor of Arkansas, Bill Clinton, hoping to defeat the incumbent Republican, George H.W. Bush.
Morgan has been waiting all his life to cast a vote in a municipal election.
“I believe everybody should vote. That’s one of the only rights that somebody can’t take away from you. That’s a God-given right,” Morgan said.
Hartley echoed his nephew's opinion about the electoral dry spell that Ranburne has endured.
“It’s about time,” Hartley said.
Hartley said the problem is finding candidates to actually qualify.
“It’s hard to be able to exercise your right to vote if there’s nobody running,” said Hartley.
Hartley said he plans to vote, if “I’m still alive.”
Morgan said everything in Ranburne is still family-owned and land is passed down from generation to generation — but he likes his town.
“It’s still a big deal to be family-oriented and family-owned here,” said Morgan.
At Ranburne Town Hall on Thursday, Chuck Smith, the current Ranburne mayor, was talking to Pamela Thompson,who doubles as the town clerk and magistrate.
Smith himself ran unopposed in the 1992 election and has served on the council ever since, most recently as mayor.
Smith said that he retired from his job and decided to retire from politics as well. He said a lot has been done in Ranburne to improve the town but singled out a period of time when the town cleaned up its act.
“Back several years ago we did a cleanup of the city, tore some old houses down, made some changes, people cleaned up in front of their businesses and stuff like that,” Smith said.
Like Morgan, Smith knows that land is a scarce commodity.
“When we bought the land to build the new rec department, that was the first land in Ranburne that’s been for sale for a long, long time,” the mayor said.
Smith is unsure if the population is still above 400.
“The latest census says 409 but we’ve had people pass away since then, so I’m not sure that it’s 409 anymore,” Smith said.
On Aug. 25, Ranburne residents will choose from Samantha Smith, a current councilwoman, and ex-city councilman Rodney Brown, for the mayor’s seat.
Both candidates have deep roots in the community, not unlike the pecans and hardwoods that dot Alabama 46.