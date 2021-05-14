The sins of the father: Not hers

Eve Cole believes she has broken a generational curse.
As the youngest child of Kenneth Lamar Adams, she remembers the violence, the white robes, and how her father, the Grand Dragon of the Dixie Klan, was feared by the community and adored by white supremacists.
“I was either feared because I was his daughter or I was admired because I was his daughter or I was hated because of it.”
In a phone call from her Dothan home, she reflected on the man suspected of orchestrating the May 14, 1961, attack on the Freedom Riders in Anniston. The same man who held the entire community captive through intimidation and violence.
Eve was born in 1957, just one year after her father was arrested for inciting a riot and attacking Nat King Cole during a performance at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham. With two older brothers and one sister, she completed the Adams family. She was not like her siblings, though.
Born with a congenital absence of both arms, she had to learn to adapt to the world around her. As a young girl, she was not aware of her father’s activities with the Ku Klux Klan. All she knew was that he helped her become independent. She said that he taught her the little things, like driving and swimming, and to believe in herself. “He was my number one encourager. He always believed that I could do anything I set my mind to. So that was huge for me.”
As a student at Wellborn High School, she excelled in academics and life. She learned to type with her feet in the school’s typing course and graduated sixth in her class in 1976. She married Ronny Cole a few months after graduating and eventually produced two children from that union. Her high school internship at the Anniston Army Depot turned into a career, where she marveled everyone at her ability to type with her toes.
Still, with all the achievements at work, in her marriage, and raising two children, the reality of her childhood and the role her father played in white supremacy in Alabama is difficult.
Although he was not physically abusive to her, the combination of alcohol and hate brought violence to her mother. And, just like in the community, there was no one to call for help as her father was tightly connected to law enforcement.
Although he never talked about his arrests, convictions, or Klan activities, guests in her home and people who surrounded her father were not the Country Club elite. “I had, you know, a lot of people around me that had been to jail, had murdered, just creepy people,” she said. “But, that’s the people he could tell what to do.” She recalls a brief period of peace when she was nine or ten and her father lived with Asa Carter, Ku Klux Klan leader and author of Governor George Wallace’s 1963 “Segregation Now. Segregation Forever” speech.
Her memories are littered with moments of her father’s hatred toward Blacks, and even the thought of what he might do impacted her life. Like when she was voted “Most Intellectual” at Wellborn and discovered that the male honoree, Doug Satcher, was not only Black but was related to Albert Satcher, a young Black male her father shot in 1969. After staying home to avoid having her picture made, she returned the next day, only to be pulled out of class for the photo. Terrified, she said she was forced to explain to the yearbook adviser that a picture of her with a Black classmate would bring wrath from her father. The image was not published.
Living with the trauma of her childhood, she realizes she can’t change the past. She cherishes the memories of her husband, who died in 2003, and how they raised their children. “My kids and grandkids don’t hate. They were raised to love diversity, and they truly live that.” Her adult life, she said, has been surrounded by love, which is in stark contrast to that of her father, who died alone in his home in 1990. The sins of her father are not hers. “I guess being born different made me have a heart for everybody.”
Theresa Shadrix is the former special publications editor at The Anniston Star (2005-2012) and former managing editor of Longleaf Style magazine (2006-2012). She is an English Language Arts and journalism teacher at Jacksonville High School and adjunct instructor at Jacksonville State University.