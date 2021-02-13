The girl on the tracks: Family searches for answers in assault case

Kayla Roberson’s family knew her as loving, trusting, thoughtful and generous long before Anniston knew her as the woman found battered and unconscious beside a Georgia railroad track in August.
The 24-year-old Glen Addie resident, once a caregiver at Rainbow Omega, an Eastaboga nonprofit that cares for adults with special needs, was a doting babysitter for her niece and nephews.
“If she had two dollars, you had two dollars,” said her brother, Dallas Roberson.
Brianna Roberson, Kayla’s sister-in-law, said her oldest nephew calls her “Tete,” and cries nightly because he misses her. Kayla was there for the births of all three of Brianna and Dallas’ children. Brianna said she’s not sure she can ever do that again without Kayla there.
“She was more than just my sister-in-law,” Brianna said. “She was my sister, my best friend.”
That all ended six months ago, when Kayla was found nearly dead at the Providence Church Road railroad crossing in Tallapoosa, Ga., 40 miles away from the Anniston Amtrak station near Glen Addie. A passerby found her beside the tracks at 5 a.m. on Aug. 23, covered in scratches and bruises, with severe head injuries. She has been unresponsive to the outside world ever since.
Capt. Teresa Pilcher with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said Kayla had not been hit by a train. Authorities in both Tallapoosa and Anniston believe she was assaulted and left there to die. But law enforcement is uncertain who should investigate what happened to her — Anniston police where she lived, or Tallapoosa deputies where she was found — and progress toward the truth seems slow.
Kayla’s family, meanwhile, is trying to find answers on their own, amid a slew of conflicting information.
The crime scene
The train tracks where Kayla was found, and the road they cross, are unremarkable. On a recent Saturday, there was no sign that she had ever been there.
One side of the tracks was littered with discarded food wrappers, soda cans and mini liquor bottles. A small, eyeless doll’s head peered up from the ground.
The scene is less than a mile from the Alabama border. The drive from Anniston takes less than an hour.
Despite its seeming insignificance, the location has become a turning point in the lives of the Roberson family.
Kayla grew up in and around Calhoun County, bouncing between schools in Ohatchee, Oxford and Hayden, to the north of Birmingham, before graduating from Wellborn High School in 2015. Her father died when she was young, leaving her and her brother, Dallas, in the care of their mother, who struggled with drug addiction. At one time, Kayla and her brother lived with their godmother for about three years while their mother served time in prison. Their mother died in 2017.
Brianna and Dallas credit Kayla for their relationship. Kayla and Brianna went to high school together, Brianna said, where Kayla was known as the class clown.
Brianna got a job at the Jack’s in Coldwater. Kayla mentioned Dallas worked there as well, and the two hit it off.
Brianna said Kayla hadn’t been herself in the weeks leading up to her appearance on Providence Church Road. She said Kayla had been hanging out with a new group of people, and had admitted to her that she had used cocaine and “ice,” a common term for methamphetamine, since moving to Glen Addie about three years ago.
Three weeks before she was discovered by the tracks, Brianna said, Kayla called to say her power had been cut off. When Brianna and Dallas arrived, she said, they discovered that someone had switched off the circuit breakers to the apartment.
About a month before, according to Brianna, Kayla had a mental health emergency. She and another woman were standing near a set of train tracks and Kayla reached out to grab an oncoming train, saying her deceased mother was on it, but the other woman pulled her away.
She was hospitalized, Brianna said, but asked nearly every day to be released.
‘Unanswered questions’
It’s been nearly six months since Kayla was found unconscious in Georgia.
Capt. Pilcher, the Tallapoosa deputy, said she has no clue why Kayla had been left on the side of the road. Based on the findings of Haralson County deputies and Norfolk Southern’s investigation, she said, Kayla hadn’t been hit by a train. They couldn’t completely rule out the possibility that she had fallen off a train, she said, but police are investigating the incident as an assault.
“We still have a lot of unanswered questions,” Pilcher said.
According to a Haralson County, Ga., police report provided by Kayla’s family, a man found Kayla early that morning, lying “on the roadway” next to the train tracks, bleeding from her head.
When authorities arrived at the scene, the man was gone.
Deputies had been combing through “digital media,” such as Kayla’s phone records and text messages, Pilcher said, and it’s likely she was assaulted in Alabama.
She declined to elaborate further on what deputies found on Kayla’s phone.
Aside from information provided by the family, Pilcher said, Haralson County deputies have gotten no tips.
‘So many stories’
The family however, have heard plenty of rumors about what might have happened.
Brianna said several people told her they saw Kayla at the Anniston Amtrak station the night of the assault, greeting someone and getting into a gray car. She said people have messaged her on social media, pointing fingers at numerous suspects. She’s heard people refer to Kayla as “the girl who was supposed to be hit by a train.”
“There’s just so many stories going around,” she said.
Anniston police Sgt. Randy Grier said in January that Anniston police were assisting with the case. On Tuesday, Pilcher said Haralson County deputies had recently asked Anniston for more assistance with the case and were waiting for a response. She said she was unsure how involved Anniston police were.
Before Kayla was found in Georgia, she was last seen at the Amtrak station around 2 a.m. talking to two men, according to Anniston police investigator Angela Davis. Video footage of Kayla shows her drinking alcohol. At one point, she swings back and forth on a pole, “dangerously close” to a train passing by, Davis said.
Once the train goes by, Davis said, Kayla is seen walking across the tracks before leaving the frame.
‘She’s fighting’
Today, Kayla lives in an assisted living facility in Atlanta, unable to move on her own or communicate. She spent her 24th birthday there in December.
She’s made some progress in the past week, her family said, though what’s next for her is uncertain.
Her eyes can follow visitors around the room and she can recognize her family’s voices, Dallas said.
Brianna said she has regained some movement in her left arm and used it about a week ago to try and pull herself out of bed.
But she still requires a feeding tube, a tracheal tube and regular physical therapy, according to her cousin Sheila Graves.
Doctors said initially after the attack she would never recover and urged the family to take her off life support.
But after undergoing two surgeries, Kayla woke up to what doctors described as a “minimally conscious state.” Patients in this condition have a 50 percent chance of recovering to a point where they can do household chores, Brianna said.
“Nobody knows except God,” she said.
Because of visitation limits the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on nursing homes, family members have only been able to visit Kayla three times, Dallas said. But the family FaceTimes her about once a week.
“I feel like she’s fighting for some reason,” Dallas said. “If she’s not giving up, I’m not giving up on her.”
