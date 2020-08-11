The five who would be Anniston mayor

Politics in Anniston can be raw and loud at times, but the five men running for mayor of the Model City agree on quite a few things.
Yes, city politics is too divisive, they say. Yes, the decline in the city’s population has to be reversed. And no, splitting the city in two is not the answer.
Mayor Jack Draper, in his first term at City Hall, faces four challengers in the Aug. 25 election. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will head for a runoff in October. While the five agree on the city’s basic problems, they differ sharply on how to fix them.
Here’s a short look at each of the candidates, in alphabetical order.
Tim Brunson believes the city’s biggest problem is a failure to plan for the future. Where the city has drafted plans, he said, there’s little effort to stick to the plan or to measure progress.
“There is no analysis of what are our needs, no setting a goal to fix those needs and look at whether we’re actually fixing them,” Brunson said.
Brunson is a retired Army Reserve officer and a member of the city’s Police Citizens Advisory Council, a citizen review panel for the police.
In campaign materials, he often focuses on the conundrum of housing in the city, where numbers of homeless people are by most accounts high, while abandoned houses are common in neighborhoods near downtown. Brunson opposed the plan to set up a homeless shelter at the former Beckwood Manor; he believes the city should set up a department or commission to address the problem — something he says has been done in other cities with similar issues.
Brunson also said he wants the city to take a more active role in recruiting industry. That recruitment has long been done — in cooperation with local cities — by the countywide Economic Development Council, but Brunson believes the city needs to be more involved in the process if it hopes to bring new industry within city limits.
“We don’t have any vision of where we want to take our city,” he said. “We just advertise our property and wait passively for someone to notice.”
Jack Draper, the incumbent mayor, says the city has made significant progress in the last four years on one of its toughest issues: crime.
Anniston’s crime rate was among the highest in the state for years, though police earlier this year announced a sharp drop in crime numbers. They attributed that drop to the city’s selection last year, along with Oxford, for a pilot program in which the cities partnered with federal officers to crack down on repeat offenders.
“I think we’ve done a good job of supplying the police department with what they need,” he said.
Draper said the city needs a comprehensive plan, something the council has set aside $150,000 for in its proposed budget for 2021.
He pointed out the Village at the Springs, a 126-unit subdivision planned for Golden Springs, as a sign of development during the current council’s term.
“It’s the largest residential development the city has seen in some time,” he said.
Draper said he can’t take credit for the city’s biggest downtown development, a $42 million federal courthouse now under construction, although the current council has shepherded the long-planned project along.
“I’m so thankful for all the work that was put into that before I even thought about running,” he said. “But we continue those efforts.”
Bob Folsom, a retired banker and practicing lawyer, came close to the mayor’s office in 2016, losing to Draper in a runoff election. He said he’s back for a 2020 run because many of the city’s problems still aren’t getting solved.
“There’s too much division of the council,” he said. “There are too many 3-2 votes.”
Among the examples he cites is the failed plan to convert the former Beckwood Manor nursing home into a homeless shelter — a move that failed earlier this year largely on opposition from residents of Ward 3, where the former nursing home is located.
“It was done almost behind closed doors, then sprung on the city council,” he said. Better cooperation between council members could have changed that, he said.
Folsom said he wants to listen to the people and develop a consensus about issues such as recruiting businesses to the city.
“Let’s see if we can develop new businesses,” he said. “They don’t have to be great companies. They probably won’t be. But instead of people leaving town, we could have them coming here.”
He said the city might consider tax breaks or other incentives to bring new businesses here, though Folsom said the key is developing them in partnership that reaches across the political aisle.
“We should have more discussion and come to a consensus,” he said. “If you can get five votes on the council, that’s good.”
Anthony Clay Gregory said the key issues in the race are “faith, hope and love.”
“It’s easy for people to say economic development is important, or of course the schools, but when you look deeper, you have to look to the more spiritual issues,” said Gregory, a local radio personality who is making his first run for public office.
“Anniston needs a leader who can restore faith in the city,” he said. “We need to have someone who actually inspires hope that the city can be resurrected.”
Gregory said he has a plan to bring more business to the city, but in an interview earlier this week he said it’s “one of the things I don’t want to share yet.”
Gregory said he is also interested in disaster planning. He said the city needs a plan to deal with an economic collapse or other disaster. Asked if he meant a COVID-19 plan, he said that while coronavirus certainly counts as an emergency, worse catastrophes are possible — such as an economic collapse that causes the dollar to lose all its value.
“If the citizens of Anniston want a leader that will fight for progressive economic and educational development, while still upholding conservative values and will also fight for their First and Second Amendment rights, then they should vote for Anthony C. Gregory,” he said.
David Reddick, now the city councilman for Ward 2, said he sees “grass and roads” as the biggest issues in the city right now. People are unhappy with the condition of streets and overgrown medians and rights-of-way, he said.
“I’ve been talking to people in every ward, and this is what they’re telling me,” he said.
Reddick, a Navy retiree who is in his second term on the council, said he believes his ward and Ward 3 have long been neglected by the full council. But he says he has never opposed development in other wards, and hopes to bring more balance to city projects across all four wards.
To address the grass issue, Reddick said he would like to see the Public Works department set up a second team of workers to mow city-owned properties, quickening the pace of cuts.
He said he would also like to see the city clear up some of the bureaucracy that keeps local businesses from setting up shop here. Reddick wants to set up a mentorship program in which city employees take on local would-be business owners to shepherd them through the application process for various licenses.
“People come to Anniston all the time,” he said. “They want to open up small shops, but our codes are just too complicated.”
Former candidate Ralph Bradford, who qualified to run in July, was later disqualified after failing to file financial disclosures on time, according to city officials.