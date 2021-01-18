‘The dream he left us:’ MLK Day celebration goes on despite COVID (with video program)

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Around 60 people gathered Monday morning at Zinn Park for Anniston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, the first to be held outside and online.
In years past, King’s day of remembrance has brought hundreds of people to the Anniston City Meeting Center for a community breakfast welcoming all of the city’s residents together.
Kids from local schools perform poems and songs they’ve learned or written, or recite parts of King’s most famous speeches, while local government figures speak out for unity.
There’s a keynote speaker each year — last January it was Ciara Smith, then an Anniston High School graduate returning from college, now councilwoman of the city’s Ward 3 — to close out the gathering with a message drawn from lessons learned from King.
Volunteers get ready to hand out sack breakfast items during a MLK Day breakfast at Zinn Park in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
This year, social distancing demands required the event to be rearranged for safety. People met at 9 a.m. at Zinn Park under the Martin Luther King Jr. pavilion, where city manager Steven Folks began a brief ceremony, followed by a prayer and food.
“We’re here to honor a great man,” Folks said. “We want to continue to talk about the dream he left for us.”
About 600 brown paper bags holding breakfast sandwiches, hash browns and juice were set aside for distribution. The morning was brisk, but the wind was mercifully calm and the sunshine bright, so several attendees sat at tables arranged in front of the pavilion while they ate.
Glenn Ray, president of the Calhoun County chapter of the NAACP, said he was heartened that people had still visited the breakfast, which lasted until 11 a.m.
“I feel strongly that this is something that can still heal the nation,” Ray said. “We still need to love each other and come together in harmony instead of hatred.”
At noon, the city debuted a pre-recorded video on its social media pages that contained many of the programs traditionally presented during the celebration.
Councilwoman Smith opened the video explaining the move to a virtual presentation, a sequence filmed at the sign at John S. Nettles Park. Her fellow council members filmed similar sequences at their homes, both expressing their appreciation for King’s work and encouraging viewers to wear masks and follow social distancing rules.
“To me,” said Smith, “this day is a reminder that service is the rent we pay for our room here on this Earth.”
