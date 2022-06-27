'The Anniston Star' wins General Excellence in 2022 Alabama Newspaper Association contest; newspaper earns 13 first-place, 30 total awards

The Anniston Star was a big winner at the 2022 Alabama Press Association’s Media Awards over the weekend.
The newspaper won general excellence and 12 other first-place awards in the annual competition, which was judged by the Illinois Press Association and announced Saturday night at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach.
The Star won all three awards in the In-Depth News Coverage category. It also took home first place for Best Special Section on the Freedom Riders' 60th anniversary.
Overall, staffers were honored with 30 awards in Division A (for the state’s largest circulation newspapers).
First place
General excellence;
Best Newspaper Website;
Best Special Section;
Best Editorial;
Best Editorial Page/Section;
Best Lifestyle/Family Pages;
Best Sports Coverage;
Best Spot News Story;
Best In-Depth News Coverage;
Best Sports Single Event Story;
Best Photo Essay;
Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations;
Best Headline.
The details
– CEO and Publisher Josephine Ayers and freelance editor Theresa Shadrix were the project managers for Freedom Riders 60th anniversary in the Best Special Section category. Contributors included Executive Editor James Bennett, Assistant News Editor Bill Edwards, reporter Sherry Kughn, graphic artist Jessica Akridge and former staffers Tim Lockette and Phillip Tutor.
– Retired photographer Stephen Gross won two first-place individual awards for Best Photo Essay and Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations. The best photo essay was on a Clay County world-record-holding longhorn bull. The best illustration/graphic was “Freedom Riders: Then and Now.”
– Multimedia journalist Bill Wilson was selected for top honors for Best Spot news story for his coverage of the March 2021 Ohatchee tornado.
– Bennett won Best Editorial for “Welcome to the school lunch table, Congressman Rogers.”
– Sports Editor Mark Edwards was honored for Best Sports Single event coverage. His entry was entitled “Happy birthday, John Grass; Gamecocks find their footing on the ground again.” His department, including staffers Joe Medley, Jared Gravette and contributor Joe Estep, took home Best Sports Coverage.
– Features Editor Danielle Stallworth, former Senior Editor Lisa Davis, Akridge and Bill Edwards shared the award for Best Lifestyle/Family pages.
– Bill Edwards also was first for the Best Headline, “This little piggy went to Ross Street.” It was about a wayward pot-bellied pig in Heflin.
– Lockette won first-place in Best In-Depth News Coverage for a report on West Anniston businesses.
Second place
Best Local Economic Coverage;
Best Local News Coverage;
Best Layout and Design (designers Tim Cash, Michael Martin, Stallworth and Akridge);
Best In-Depth News Coverage (for “Destination Downtown,” Lockette, Wilson, Bennett, former staffer Ben Nunnally and free-lance reporter John Homan);
Best Editorial (Bennett);
Best Feature Photo (Gross);
Best News Photo (Gross);
Best Photo Essay (Wilson).
Third place
Best Public Service (Lockette);
Best Local Education Coverage;
Best In-Depth News Coverage (Ohatchee tornado and follow-up);
Best Business Story or Column (Tutor);
Best Humorous Column (Davis);
Best Sports Single Event Story (Medley);
Best News Photo (Wilson);
Best Sports Photo (Gross);
Best Headline (Edwards).
Other winners
Other newspapers winning general excellence in their categories were The Outlook in Alexander City (Division B), the Shelby County Reporter in Columbiana (Division C), the Opelika Observer (Division D) and the Hoover Sun (Division E)
This year, 52 publications submitted 1,858 entries, contest Chairman Dee Ann Campbell said.