Texas trio charged in Weaver burglary

Three people remained in jail Thursday after they allegedly burglarized a woman’s home, assaulted her and took her child earlier this week.
Weaver police charged Josue Ernesto Munoz, 21; Gloria Munro Anthony, 39; and Diana H. Dominguez-Ortiz, 34, all of El Paso, Texas, each with first-degree burglary and interference with custody.
Munoz is also charged with criminal use of defense spray, and Dominguez-Ortiz is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, the three broke into a woman’s home Tuesday, punched her and took her child. Munoz allegedly pepper-sprayed the woman, and Dominguez-Ortiz was allegedly found with cocaine.
An attempt Thursday to reach Weaver police for more information was unsuccessful.
The three were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $150,000 for the burglary charges. Their preliminary hearings are all scheduled for May 6.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, the three could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.