Texas Roadhouse, Chipotle planned for Oxford Commons

Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle locations are likely coming to Oxford, a North Carolina-based developer confirmed Monday.
The restaurants are set to be constructed on land just north of Panda Express at Oxford Commons, beside Leon Smith Parkway and Interstate 20. The property was purchased by Phoenix Real Estate LLC earlier this year. The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday whether to give the developer a rebate on retail sales tax from the restaurants, up to 50 percent of retail taxes for four years, or $250,000.
Thomas Morgan, the developer working to establish the businesses, said there is still a lengthy process to follow before construction begins.
“I can confirm that people in Oxford are going to have a Texas Roadhouse and a Chipotle,” Morgan said by phone Monday afternoon.
Morgan has opened Chipotle locations before in North Carolina, among other ventures including gas station enterprise Mountain Energy, which he sold in 2016.
Morgan said the companies approached him with a request to find available property in Oxford, and that the deal had been in the works for some time, prior to this year.
Asked when the restaurants might open, Morgan clarified that he’s “the landlord, not an operator,” but he did say he’d “be thrilled if we could have something opened in 2021.”