Team USA to play Australia, Japan during games in Oxford

OXFORD – USA Softball will play a series of games against world-ranked No. 2 Japan, No. 8 Australia and the USSSA Pride at Choccolocco Park before the World Games in Birmingham.
The games in Oxford will begin July 5 with contests between the Pride and Australia (11 a.m.) and Japan (1:30 p.m.).
The U.S. team will then play a pair of evening games against the two countries at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The competition will continue on July 6 with a rematch between Australia and the Pride at 2 p.m. before USA Softball caps the action in Oxford with a 4:30 p.m. contest against the Pride.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 31. Ticket information is available at choccoloccopark.com.