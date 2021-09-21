Teacher at Coldwater Elementary saves student’s life

When third-grader Zella Roberson had a bite of an apple lodge in her throat during Friday’s snack time, her teacher, Kaelyn Ostolaza, knew exactly what to do.
She turned Zella around and placed her fist beneath her student’s diaphragm and made a quick, upward motion, which dislodged the apple.
This move is known as the Heimlich maneuver.
As good fortune would have it, Ostolaza had practiced the maneuver the prior Sunday when a friend told her about recently saving someone else in the same manner. Ostolaza, who is CPR trained, asked her friend to confirm that she was using the hand position for the Heimlich maneuver properly.
“Before this,” Ostolaza said, “I had only practiced on a dummy.”
Zella’s friend also tried to help her by striking her on the back, but when that didn’t work, Zella ran to her teacher for assistance. Kellie Green, a fellow teacher, summoned the school nurse, Cathy Denson.
Zella was fine on all accounts.
On Tuesday, Zella wrinkled her brow when describing how upset her parents were when they learned of the scary incident.
“They were worried,” Zella said, “and said I could have died.”
Principal Catherine Finkley said the incident reflects how teachers show the kind of love for students that goes beyond academics. When asked if she plans to emphasize the need for CPR training for her staff, she said the district office may well take the latest incident into consideration when planning future training sessions.