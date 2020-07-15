Talladega woman charged with exposing newborn to meth

Authorities charged a Talladega woman Tuesday after she reportedly exposed a newborn to drugs last year.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Kristen Anna Marie Chandler, 24, of Talladega with chemical endangerment of a child.
According to Chandler’s arrest warrant, she exposed a child to methamphetamine Nov. 13, the day he was born.
Investigator Jay Harrington said Chandler turned herself in Tuesday after test results from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences showed the baby had meth in his system.
Chandler was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. As of Wednesday, Chandler was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 6.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.