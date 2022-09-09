 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega Superspeedway plans two hiring events for October races; schedules first one for Saturday

track
Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA – Job seekers take note.

Talladega Superspeedway will be hosting two hiring events within the next week (beginning Saturday) for those interested in working at the Oct. 2 YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, part of a NASCAR playoffs triple-header weekend.