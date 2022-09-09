Talladega Superspeedway plans two hiring events for October races; schedules first one for Saturday

TALLADEGA – Job seekers take note.
Talladega Superspeedway will be hosting two hiring events within the next week (beginning Saturday) for those interested in working at the Oct. 2 YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, part of a NASCAR playoffs triple-header weekend.
The YellaWood 500 will be the second race in the premier series Round of 12 in the championship battle.
Saturday, Oct. 1, will see a doubleheader with the Chevy Silverado 250 for the Camping World Truck Series and the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The event staff hiring events will take place inside of the 2.66-mile state-of-the-art motorsports facility on the following dates:
-- Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.–10 p.m.
-- Thursday, Sept. 15 from 4:30 p.m–7:30 p.m.
"Those selected to be a part of the Talladega Superspeedway team will help create memorable moments and welcome fans from across the country in an enjoyable, stress-free environment to NASCAR’s most competitive venue, the biggest and baddest race track on the planet," Talladega Superspeedway communications director Russell Branham said.
For the two hiring events, a host of positions are available and will be showcased in guest services, security, operations, ticketing and emergency services.
Some of the positions include ushers, gate ambassadors, tram drivers, security for garage, Talladega Garage Experience and gates, landscaping, general maintenance, ticket sellers, parking attendances and EMS/fire services.
Applicants can enter Speedway property off of Speedway Blvd. (address is 3366 Speedway Blvd., Talladega) and follow the signs.
For more information, applicants can log onto www.careers.nascar.com or call Speedway Guest Services 256-761-4747. In addition, TSS is also seeking volunteer groups to participate, and groups will receive compensation. To inquire, again, call 256-761-4747.