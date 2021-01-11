Talladega man indicted on murder charge

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Talladega man recently after he allegedly shot and killed a man in May.
The grand jury indicted Jonah Hosea Woodgett, 22, during its December session with one count of murder. Anniston police initially charged him in May.
Police told The Star then they were called on May 22 to the intersection of Gurnee Avenue and 31st Street, where they found the body of Marques Hardnett lying near the road with several gunshot wounds.
Woodgett was arrested in Talladega a day later. He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. He was released on bond a week later. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 28.
Police said in May more people may have been involved in Hardnett’s death, and urged anyone with more information to call them at 256-240-4075.
According to Woodgett’s defense attorney, Bill Broome, he was not the shooter in the incident and his case is expected to go to trial this fall.
“He’s a 22-year-old with little to no criminal record,” Broome said. “He was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Woodgett could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.