Talladega man faces child solicitation charges

A Talladega man was charged this week with crimes committed against a child, Oxford Chief of Police Bill Partridge said.
Gregory Max Trisch, 29, was arrested Tuesday through the efforts of the East Metro Area Crime Center and Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Trisch was charged with transmitting obscene material to a child; child solicitation by computer; and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
He is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on three separate bonds totaling $120,000.
The EMACC, located in Oxford, was formed when the Oxford Police Department saw the need for a centralized facility from which it could work with 23 neighboring federal, start and local agencies. It was designed to allow those organizations to better work in a coordinated effort against human trafficking, gun violence, illegal drug operations, terrorist activity and threats to public safety.