Suspects sought in Heflin gas station robbery

Heflin police were seeking suspects Thursday after two people reportedly robbed a gas station early that morning.
Heflin police Chief Ross McGlaughn said two men entered the Chevron gas station near exit 199 of Interstate 20 shortly before 3 a.m., held the store clerk at gunpoint and forced him to lie on the ground.
During that time, McGlaughn said, a woman who was about to enter the store saw what was happening and tried to leave. However, McGlaughn said, the two suspects ordered her inside the store.
McGlaughn said the two men stole money from both of the store’s registers, items from behind the counter and the woman’s car keys. McGlaughn said one of the men drove the woman’s Ford F150 truck away while the other man drove away in the dark truck they had arrived in.
At around 2 p.m, McGlaughn said, police had not identified the two men, but were following one or two leads. He encouraged anyone who may have information about the robbery to call Cleburne County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 256-463-8911.