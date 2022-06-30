Suspect charged with capital murder following death of Bibb County deputy

A suspect who allegedly shot two Bibb County deputies, killing one, was apprehended Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshal’s Office said.
Austin Patrick Hall, 26, of Montevallo was found hiding in a tent behind a mobile home on Bulldog Bend Road, a location estimated to be one half mile from where the shootings took place Wednesday.
The deputies were rushed to a Birmingham hospital after the incident. One, Brad Johnson, suffered a fatal head injury and was taken off life support Thursday afternoon, officials said. The other was released.
Bibb County, population 22,000, is about an hour southwest of Birmingham. The county seat is Centreville.
The Marshal’s Office said it received tips on Hall’s whereabouts and proceeded to approach the tent with a team of several officers from 17 different law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.
Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley reported Hall walked into the yard of a relative, who called the authorities.
Hall was arrested at 7:35 a.m. without incident after he reportedly yelled to the officers that he was unarmed.
He was taken to the Shelby County Jail, where he is being held without bond on three counts of capital murder, jail records show, as well as a charge of attempted murder for shooting the other deputy.
Bibb County deputies were chasing a male in a stolen vehicle Wednesday on Highway 25 when Hall reportedly got out of the car and fired shots, which struck both deputies.
Both deputies were taken to UAB Hospital, escorted by the vehicles of several law enforcement agencies.
State Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday morning one of the deputies, investigator Chris Poole, 30, had been released from the hospital.
Representatives of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference late Thursday afternoon with news that deputy Johnson was in the “final process” of life.
“We ask that you continue to remember Deputy Brad Johnson’s family in your prayers as they’re still with him at the hospital and he’s going through the final processes to continue to save lives,’’ Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said in an emotional voice.
Wade announced the family’s intention was to have the organs of their loved one donated to help other people live better lives.
The deputy was reported to have been shot in the head.
Johnson’s life support was discontinued once that process was completed.
“It’s been said that a coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero but one,’’ the sheriff said. “Brad Johnson was a hero.”
Johnson, 32, had served with the department for seven years, was engaged to be married and was the father of two daughters.