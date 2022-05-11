Suspect charged in downtown Anniston stabbing

An Anniston woman was charged with 2nd degree assault after stabbing a man she had mixed words with, officials say.
Approximately 1:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to “two people fighting,” according to Anniston police Investigator Tim Suits. When officers arrived, the victim was holding a female down on the ground, bleeding from his head.
Niquaria Moore, 35, of Anniston, was walking near the intersection of 12th Street and Wilmer Avenue when she passed a person she didn’t know, according to Suits. Moore said something to the man and he responded with something that seemingly set her off, as she grabbed a knife from her purse and began to attack him.
Suits said the victim was able to fend her off and hold her down until officers arrived. When police arrived, Moore was still holding the knife she used in the attack. Luckily, said Suits, there were a number of witnesses who saw something happen and could corroborate the victim’s story.
The victim was transported to the local Regional Medical Center where he was treated for multiple stab wounds. Moore was also transported to RMC for a small cut she had on her head.
Moore was booked into the Calhoun County Jail and is being held on bond.