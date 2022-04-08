Surprise gift from Sanguinetti Trust will benefit prospective students in nine-county area

A rare surprise in the 23-year history of the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama will benefit students at institutions of higher education, the foundation announced this week.
The Phillip A. Sanguinetti Trust donated $1 million to provide scholarships in a variety of settings, officially notifying the foundation of the gift in March.
The contribution was unexpected.
“We were totally surprised, totally unaware” that it was coming, said Susan Williamson, the foundation’s vice president of advancement and communications.
Sanguinetti (1920-2020) was president of Consolidated Publishing Company, publisher of The Anniston Star, for 47 years.
The foundation had worked with him on smaller scholarship projects, but nothing this encompassing. Williamson said that while the foundation often hashes out instructions connected with donors’ gifts in advance of the donation taking effect, this is only the second time she knew of that a million-dollar gift arrived as a surprise.
But the foundation won’t be guessing in the dark as it allocates the invested proceeds from the Sanguinetti Trust’s gift: In directing his trustees to distribute the sum to the foundation, Sanguinetti wrote out what he wanted.
According to a statement the foundation released, The Phillip A. Sanguinetti and Elise A. Sanguinetti Scholarship Fund will provide scholarships to institutions of higher education, “including but not limited to four-year colleges and universities, community colleges, trade schools, vocations schools and institutions providing technical education and apprenticeship programs.”
The statement was written in Sanguinetti’s own voice, as he continued: “It is obvious to me that the skills that are in the greatest demand in our economy are constantly changing, although some of the trades seem to be enduring. I invite the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama to ‘think outside the box’ in implementing this Scholarship Fund and to award educational assistance in non-conventional ways if the Community Foundation determines that is best. Please do not be afraid to try different approaches and cast a wide net over many socioeconomic groups.”
Josephine Ayers, chairman and publisher of The Anniston Star, noted that Sanguinetti’s generous intent can be traced back to the paper’s founder, Harry M. Ayers, and through his son, her late husband, H. Brandt Ayers, and their desire to help provide education funds to first-generation college students of the area.
“His generosity is unparalleled,” Ayers said of Sanguinetti’s gift. The scholarship fund is named for Sanguinetti and his wife, Elise, who died in November 2014.
Promoting educational pursuits was a trait Sanguinetti carried over to his own life. Linda Hearn, executive director of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, recalled at the time of Sanguinetti’s death in July 2020 that he had attended the chamber’s economic forums and even its workshops on such topics as sign language, or Spanish for businesses.
“He embraced the idea of lifelong learning and for him that never stopped,” Hearn said at the time. “I just remember him sitting there and soaking it all in.”
Williamson said the Sanguinetti scholarships will apply throughout the nine counties the foundation serves, but beyond that parameter it’s hard to say at the moment who will benefit and under what conditions. A gift this size necessarily requires careful consideration regarding its beneficiaries, she said.
“We want to be very respectful of his passion,” Williamson said. “We really want time to think about” how the scholarships will be awarded.
“The staff will be getting together to lay out the guidelines, then the board oversees what we propose,” she said.
Foundation officials were grateful in their response to the gift. Foundation president and CEO Jennifer Maddox called it a “powerful testament to the generosity of donors,” and foundation board chairman Anthony Cook said the deed was in keeping with what he already knew as a former employee of Consolidated Publishing: “This amazing gift to the Community Foundation is a final act of kindness that summarizes the man I knew for 25 years,” Cook wrote in a foundation statement.
The Community Foundation uses donor gifts to grow funds that benefit the community forever. Each year, the foundation awards $2 million in grants and scholarships through its coverage area.