Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; Congressman Rogers applauds decision

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday overruled Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion after almost 50 years in a decision that will transform American life, reshape the nation’s politics and lead to all but total bans on the procedure in about half of the states.
The ruling will test the legitimacy of the court and vindicate a decades-long Republican project of installing conservative justices prepared to reject the precedent, which had been repeatedly reaffirmed by earlier courts. It will also be one of the signal legacies of President Donald J. Trump, who vowed to name justices who would overrule Roe.
All three of his appointees were in the majority in the 6-3 ruling.
“The U.S. Supreme Court has finally corrected a long-standing error by overturning Roe v. Wade, the disastrous decision that allowed abortion on demand in America. Today, the Supreme Court made the right decision to protect the innocent lives of unborn children. I am proud of the Justices who stood up for our Constitution and the sanctity of life even in the face of violent threats by the left," Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, said in a statement.