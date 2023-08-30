Superintendent says Anniston city schools need reorganization

School Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill spoke to a sparse audience of 20 Tuesday night about the need to reorganize the Anniston public school district — or more to the point, to renovate how the district serves its students.
The meeting at Anniston High School was held in the shadow of a survey the district is conducting online asking questions such as, Choose four words or phrases best describing the kinds of things your child is most often doing while in school, with those choices ranging from writing papers to making presentations.
Some of the things Hill had to say would not have come as a surprise to those who attended a school board meeting last October where he first presented one of the two options he spoke of Tuesday night.
OPTION 1
Hill’s first option presented is the one put forward last fall.
That would move first-graders to Cobb Preparatory Academy, grades 2-5 to Anniston Middle School and grades 7-8 to Anniston High School.
That would also mean the closing of Golden Springs and Randolph Park Elementary schools.
“Golden Springs has an average of 380 students where the numbers have gone down,” Hill said. “Randolph Park has 350. Cobb has 296. Those aren’t bad numbers but based on the space and what we actually need, it would be great if we could take everyone and put them in the same place. That helps us with the resources we have staff-wise with academic coaches. We would be able to accomplish a whole lot more.”
Hill said there would be space available at the middle school for such a move “and have a little space left.”
“That could be used for STEM or A.I. program labs,” he said.
Hill said the high school was originally built with a capacity of approximately 1,600 to 1,900 students.
“We know we have the capacity to hold roughly an additional 250 students if we had to,” he said. “Right now, we are a little over 500.”
Hill explained the high school was built with the “open concept” areas model.
“Because of that we have some wide-open spaces where we thought a great idea would be to build walls and build four new classrooms in one specific area,” Hill said. “But this school was built a long time ago with different building codes and standards.”
He said the discovery was made that adding the new grades would require the addition of another storm shelter “which might end up being another weight room and/or gym.”
“That cost would be between $1.5 million and $2 million additionally that would have to be put into the high school just for that,” Hill said. “We don’t have the funds to do that.”
OPTION TWO
Hill said another option would be to move the first-graders to Cobb, the eighth-graders to the high school and then, if the need was there, fifth-graders to the middle school.
“Moving the eighth-graders to the high school wouldn’t need any new walls,” he said. “We could have an eighth-grade academy that kind of sets away from everyone and move the ninth grade to the other side of the building. That could possibly work with ease.”
“Right now, this looks like the scenario we could possibly utilize,” Hill said.
Hill also noted no matter how the grades are divided, the district will still need the same number of staff currently employed.
AGING BUILDINGS
Hill said another reason for reorganization is due to the aging infrastructure of the district.
“If you have been around Anniston for a while, you notice our buildings are very old,” Hill said. “If you walk into Golden Springs or Randolph Park, you see the restrooms are clean but you don’t get the feeling this building is conducive to my child’s education.”
Hill said a lot has been done “to spruce things up, but you can only do that so many times.”
“Our children deserve something a little bit better with a better way to educate them so they are more productive,” he said.
Hill said Cobb is the district’s newest building having been constructed in 1990 with the middle school having been built in 1986.
He also said the HVAC system at the middle school has just been replaced for the first time in 31 years.
“If you look around us, almost every district around us has made some kind of improvement to their school buildings,” he said. “We are the last lingering ones to do that.”
Hill explained to do modifications or additions can cause an entire building to be held to a new standard of structure codes “and that’s money again that we don’t have.”
‘THE GORILLA IN THE ROOM’
Addressing what he called “the gorilla in the room,” Hill said there are a number of parents who do not like their children going to the middle school.
“One reason is because of its location on the outskirts of town,” he said. “Many want to know why they didn’t build it somewhere else. I wasn’t here and I can’t tell you why but I can say why waste a good building. We’re supposed to be educating children. You shouldn’t be worried where it is. My intention is not to offend but to get everybody to see why this is necessary to do.”
COMMUNITY INPUT
Hill expressed disappointment in the low turnout to Tuesday’s meeting.
“When we had the same kind of meeting to discuss closing 10th Street [School], there were 76 out of the whole community who came,” Hill said. “It seems like everyone came when the action was taken.”
“We want and need to hear from everyone and welcome their ideas and opinions before action is taken,” he said.
Hill told The Star after the meeting he plans another one later this fall with more specifics and a PowerPoint presentation on a final plan “that will probably be a combination of the two I talked about tonight.”