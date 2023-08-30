 Skip to main content
Superintendent says Anniston city schools need reorganization

Doctor Hill

Anniston School Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill makes a point about the need for reorganizing the school district during a public forum held at the Anniston High School auditorium Tuesday night. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

School Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill spoke to a sparse audience of 20 Tuesday night about the need to reorganize the Anniston public school district — or more to the point, to renovate how the district serves its students.

The meeting at Anniston High School was held in the shadow of a survey the district is conducting online asking questions such as, Choose four words or phrases best describing the kinds of things your child is most often doing while in school, with those choices ranging from writing papers to making presentations.

